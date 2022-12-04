Loïc, living with undetectable HIV

Not Available

Loïc, 26 years old, leaves the Auvergne where he was born to live his homosexuality freely in London. But things don't go as expected since he learns he is HIV-positive. First comes shock, then denial, then forced resolutions: no more sexual relations, partying, smoking. Loïc starts a treatment, with its lot of painful side effects and nightmares. He is tired, nauseous. Back in his own Auvergne, he wonders if he will be able one day to tell everything to his parents. Until then, he opens himself to the camera, and shares his doubts and his fears.