Loin de vous j'ai grandi

Not Available

For a long time, Nicolas has been getting by on his own. He is now 13 years old, loves the story of Ulysses and Jack London's books, and lives in a foster home in the Bruche valley with his friend Saef, who travelled from far away across the sea. Together they go into the woods to listen to their music and talk about girls or mopeds. Or to run away. From time to time, Nicolas sees his mother for a christening, a trip to the fairground, or a soda. Soon, he will have to find his place.