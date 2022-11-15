Loin-près de la mort loin-près de l\'amour

Not Available

Deeply moved by the Bosnian tragedy and, more specifically, by the nightmare that the inhabitants of Sarajevo have been living for two years, the filmmaker Marcel Hanoun, like other great creators (from Susan Sontag to Juan Goytisolo), wanted to give testimony. He has made a superb film-poem in homage to this young Bosnian couple (belonging to two enemy communities) that was killed by an anonymous sniper on Liberty Bridge, in the summer of 1993, as they were trying to flee from the besieged city. ("Le Monde Diplomatique", 1994)