لوكاندة المفاجآت

Two youths open an office for secret police work. A man in the office asks him to look for a dog that his mistress has gone out and lost, while he is staying with her in the hotel where she works as a dancer. The investigators are unable to find the dog and decide to hand over another dog similar to the client. One goes to the hotel to deliver the fake dog dancer after changing his shape to become the same as the missing dog. In the hotel unexpected events occur, so the young man can discover a gang consisting of some of the hotel staff specialized in stealing money. The young man masquerades and searches for this gang and the events follow.