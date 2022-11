Not Available

A combat sports film by Hizzer (Hizzer Edits). Synopsis: "2018 hosted the biggest UFC event ever when Dagestan's best, Khabib Nurmagomedov, fought Irish superstar, Conor McGregor. Covering the bad blooded feud, LOKATION follows both fighters' journeys from UFC 205 in New York, all the way to their inevitable showdown at UFC 229 in Las Vegas."