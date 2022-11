Not Available

PEEP! PEEP! On Sir Topham Hatt's railway, it is really important for the engines to prove that they are Responsible, Reliable, and Really Useful - - but this isn't always as easy as it may seem. Join Percy and watch as his hard work leads him on an unusual "up close and personal" tour of Mr. Jolly's Chocolate Factory. Help the engines get the famous singer Alicia Botti to the Island concert in time, and listen to the sound of Duncan's new whistle.