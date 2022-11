Not Available

The film deals with Zelida, an eccentric spinster, whose jewellery is stolen. She and her cousin use the insurance money to undertake a cruise from South Africa to Venice. She is completely unaware of the fact that a fellow passenger, an ambassador, actually is a detective. Meanwhile, the robber, his beautiful girlfriend and the looted jewels are on the same cruise ship. In addition, an orphan stowaway is making matters worse.