LOLA, 15 is the first film in an upcoming series called LET ME GET WHAT I WANT THIS TIME. Its a short, formal documentary which intimately observes the sacred spaces of a fifteen year old girl named Lola. The larger series will examine many more of these spaces across a wide range of race, class, location and culture. The painful process of shedding adolescence is actualized in this highly curated interior--a sanctuary and visible elegy to childhood. Through languid drifts across the details of Lola's bedroom, a secret language is revealed.