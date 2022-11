Not Available

Dancer Lola Montez is the star of Madrid's theaters. All the important men are after her, among them the English ambassador. But the leader of the "Carlist - Movement", a gang of desperados, kidnaps her, she falls for him and he proposes. But the English ambassador is trying to improve the Spanish-English relations and sent his spies after her, getting the information about her future groom, and the Spanish government is very interested in getting ahead.