Lola's Rainbow is a film about the mundanity of life. It's about feeling trapped in the everyday cycle of repetition. The rainbow is symbolic for many reasons to many different people, however for Lola it symbolises a way out. In a world that is often dull and vapid, the rainbow's bright colours call to Lola. Dreaming of chasing the rainbow and actually doing it are two different things. Most of us give up and accept that life doesn't get better than the cycle that we find ourselves in. EAT. SLEEP. WORK. REPEAT.