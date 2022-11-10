1962

Lolita

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 12th, 1962

Studio

Seven Arts Productions

Humbert Humbert, a divorced British professor of French literature, travels to small-town America for a teaching position. He allows himself to be swept into a relationship with Charlotte Haze, his widowed and sexually famished landlady, whom he marries in order that he might gain access to her fourteen-year-old daughter—Lolita—with whom he has fallen hopelessly in love, but whose affections shall be appropriated by a devious trickster named Clare Quilty.

Cast

James MasonHumbert Humbert
Sue LyonDolores „Lolita“ Haze
Shelley WintersCharlotte Haze
Peter SellersClare Quilty
Lois MaxwellNurse Mary Lore
John HarrisonTom

View Full Cast >

Images