Humbert Humbert, a divorced British professor of French literature, travels to small-town America for a teaching position. He allows himself to be swept into a relationship with Charlotte Haze, his widowed and sexually famished landlady, whom he marries in order that he might gain access to her fourteen-year-old daughter—Lolita—with whom he has fallen hopelessly in love, but whose affections shall be appropriated by a devious trickster named Clare Quilty.
|James Mason
|Humbert Humbert
|Sue Lyon
|Dolores „Lolita“ Haze
|Shelley Winters
|Charlotte Haze
|Peter Sellers
|Clare Quilty
|Lois Maxwell
|Nurse Mary Lore
|John Harrison
|Tom
