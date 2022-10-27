Lolita's Club

The plot follows the story of twin brothers, one is a coldhearted violent police officer, the other is a helpless romantic with a mental disability. The two brothers are tragically involved with a prostitute who works in the bordello that gives the film its title. The film was adapted from an eponymous novel written by Juan Marsé.
|Eduardo Noriega
|Raúl Fuentes / Valentín Fuentes
|Flora Martínez
|Milena
|Belén Fabra
|Olga
|Héctor Colomé
|José
|Vicente Gil
|Simón
|Lara de Miguel
|Bárbara
