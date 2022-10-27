Not Available

Lolita's Club

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Trivisión S.L.

The plot follows the story of twin brothers, one is a coldhearted violent police officer, the other is a helpless romantic with a mental disability. The two brothers are tragically involved with a prostitute who works in the bordello that gives the film its title. The film was adapted from an eponymous novel written by Juan Marsé.

Cast

Eduardo NoriegaRaúl Fuentes / Valentín Fuentes
Flora MartínezMilena
Belén FabraOlga
Héctor ColoméJosé
Vicente GilSimón
Lara de MiguelBárbara

Images