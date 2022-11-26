Lolites tis Athinas

Not Available

What lies hidden in a nymphet’s soul? Lust for sex? Self-preservation? Childhood trauma? Father quest? Who can really see? A Police Officer who wants to bring Rosie back onto the right track does - but Rosie is too busy flirting with middle-aged men, destroying virtuous families and scheming her way up the social ladder, while also wallowing in seedy night clubs of the ’60ies wrestling Frida, the naked dancer hiding a rod, for Jim’s eyes only. Jim is not 100% sure which one of the two blondes he wants to kill so he might just make a serious mistake and kill Rosie. But is it really easy for a nymphet to be killed?