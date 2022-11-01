Not Available

The movie has Prithviraj as Franco, who runs an automobile workshop at Fort Kochi. He is a freaky youth who takes all strides to enjoy the life to its fullest. He shares a special bonding with his only sister Jennifer, who are more like friends .Franco and Jennifer have lost their parents at very younger stages of their life, and to avoid being left lonely at any further stage of their life, they have even decided to find their match in life, only after mutual approval . Kunchakko Boban plays Aby, a junior Doctor of the hospital near Franko's workshop. Jayasuriya is Francis, a mechanic at Franco's workshop. He was an expert in pick pocketing and fraudulent ways, till he met Franco. But now Francis, called as Panchy is a different man with all good maneuvers.