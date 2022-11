Not Available

There's little sign of war in this attractively tinted film of London landmarks (the Dutch intertitles are mostly self-explanatory), but the film's propagandist intention becomes clear with the knowledge it was shot on 26 September 1917, immediately after a sustained German bombing campaign. The wreckage of a bombed-out house appears halfway through, but for the rest of the film London is depicted as essentially timeless - and, more importantly, intact. [...] -BFI