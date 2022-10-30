London 2012 Olympic Games

Not Available

'We lit the flame, and we lit up the world' Lord Coe Experience once again the magnificent performances from outstanding athletes such as Usain Bolt, Michael Phelps, Chris Hoy and Jessica Ennis. Marvel at the many amazing achievements, including Mo Farah’s double gold, Oscar Pistorius’ Olympic Games debut and Nicola Adams’ gold in the boxing ring. Relive Team GB’s 29 gold medal triumphs and recapture the moments which made these Olympic Games so special; from the electrifying atmosphere in the stadium on ‘Super Saturday’ to judo’s Gemma Gibbons’ tearful dedication and the pure emotion of swimmer Chad le Clos’ father.