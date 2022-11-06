London 2012 Paralympic Games Highlights

Not Available

A glorious conclusion to an unforgettable summer of sport, the London 2012 Paralympic Games was 11 days of awe-inspiring, heart-stopping sporting action that transfixed millions. The biggest Paralympic Games ever saw 4,200 athletes from 166 countries come together, including more than 300 British athletes, all of them searching for that elusive precious metal. Each day of the games brought new, extraordinary stories to the fore, each one showcasing the superhuman capabilities of Paralympians from across the globe. The endeavours of these remarkable athletes brought disability into the mainstream, and made overnight household names of a new generation of sporting heroes.