London and Landlords: An Unfinished Video History

After 26 years of presenting alternative and underground culture, the future of the Horse Hospital hangs in the balance. Its landlords have demanded a 333% increase in rent and the Horse Hospital has been given a deadline to negotiate with their proprietors, otherwise it faces eviction. Here, we contextualize the Horse Hospital’s current struggle in moving image history in an impressionistic, carefully compiled mix, drawing from a rich array of sources, including: broadcast television, community video, corporate video, and alternative film. The material dates as far back as the very early 1960s and runs virtually to the present day. It includes historic reenactments, situationist-style interventions and the recollections of Kenneth Williams.