London Kills Me

For want of a nail a shoe was lost, for want of a shoe... a young man's life is almost lost, which is exactly what this film is all about: a man barely twenty who wants desperately to pull out of London's drug world by taking a job as a waiter in a 'normal' restaurant. But to do this he must come up with a "sensible pair of shoes," an item that his homeless meanderings hasn't provided him. In fact, the shoes become a symbol of his striving to break away from those, like himself, who are caught up in the tragedy of drugs and lasciviousness which is so aptly described... sometimes graphically, always realistically... in this film.