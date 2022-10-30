Not Available

London Paris New York is a film that captures the angst of the twenties, the most dramatic period of one's life - when you have to find a career, you have your first significant relationship and most importantly form your identity in this world. This is story about Lalitha, a middle class south Indian girl from Chembur (an eastern suburb in Mumbai) who is on her way to New York to study politics with full scholarship, and Nikhil, a Punjabi, rich kid from Bandra (a posh western suburb of Mumbai) who is going to study Film Making in London on 100% dad's money. They decide to hangout together one evening in London and find that they are completely drawn to each other even as their future lies on separate continents. The film follows their personal journey and their love story as they meet in London, Paris and New York for a night each over eight years. The film is in three chapters and each chapter is shot in a manner that mirrors the mental state of Nikhil and Lalitha.