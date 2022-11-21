London Tamil

Not Available

London in this movie Sivaraman (Prashanth) is an innocent rustic youth who lands up in the big, bad London in search of a job. He comes in contact with a small-time thief Kathir (Pandiarajan). The duo eventually ends up as part of a robbery attempt made by two others (Manivannan and Mumtaz). But as the bid is nixed, Sivaraman, who is now much more confident in life, decides to pose as the grandson of a rich but blind couple (Srividya and Vijayakumar).Now under the name Saravanan, he enters the household along with his friend Kathir.Then the mirth-riot starts