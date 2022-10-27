London to Brighton

It's 3:07am and two girls burst into a run down London toilet. Joanne is crying her eyes out and her clothing is ripped. Kelly's face is bruised and starting to swell. Duncan Allen lies in his bathroom bleeding to death. Duncan's son, Stuart, has found his father and wants answers. Derek, Kelly's pimp, needs to find Kelly or it will be him who pays.
|Johnny Harris
|Derek
|Sam Spruell
|Stuart Allen
|Lorraine Stanley
|Kelly
|Alexander Morton
|Duncan Allen
|Nathan Constance
|Chum
|Jamie Kenna
|Tony
