London to Brighton

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

LTB Films Limited

It's 3:07am and two girls burst into a run down London toilet. Joanne is crying her eyes out and her clothing is ripped. Kelly's face is bruised and starting to swell. Duncan Allen lies in his bathroom bleeding to death. Duncan's son, Stuart, has found his father and wants answers. Derek, Kelly's pimp, needs to find Kelly or it will be him who pays.

Cast

Johnny HarrisDerek
Sam SpruellStuart Allen
Lorraine StanleyKelly
Alexander MortonDuncan Allen
Nathan ConstanceChum
Jamie KennaTony

