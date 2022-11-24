Lone Ranger: Lost Episodes

Not Available

Along with two complete episodes of the classic television series with Clayton Moore and Jay Silverheels (shown with original commercials and network spots), this video features scenes from the first live action Lone Ranger serial (with Lee Powel), the first Lone Ranger cartoon (produced in the 30's), TV promo spots advertising the Lone Ranger series, TV commercials (some old and some relatively recent) with Clayton Moore in the Lone Ranger costume, vintage theatrical coming attraction trailers, and a "short" with Clayton Moore promoting the sale of savings bonds and stamps (never shown in a theater or on TV).