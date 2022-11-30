Lone Star Deception

Not Available

Stuart Sagle is leading in the race for Governor of Texas, but a fling with a prostitute threatens to derail his campaign. His biggest supporter, his uncle Bill Sagle, has a plan that puts a second candidate, Tim Bayh, into play, and Tim finds himself as the first Black candidate for Governor in Texas' history. Thrust into circumstances he neither understands nor controls, Tim weaves his way past assassination attempts, and faces his own demons as he has to decide to quit the race, ride a wave to the statehouse, or die trying.