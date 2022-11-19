Lone Star - Scene

Not Available

The play takes place in the cluttered backyard of a small-town Texas bar. Roy, a brawny, macho type who had once been a local high-school hero, is back in town after a hitch in Vietnam and trying to reestablish his position in the community. Joined by his younger brother, Ray (who worships him), Roy sets about consuming a case of beer while regaling Ray with tales of his military and amorous exploits. Apparently Roy cherishes three things above all; his country, his sexy young wife, and his 1959 pink Thunderbird. Roy's world begins to collapse as it gradually comes out that Ray had slept with his brother's wife during his absence. Originally performed as a Two-Act play along side Laundry & Bourbon, This presentation of Lonestar was used as a Directing assignment for the Los Angeles Film School. A scene was chosen and the the assignment was to test the students on Film Direction.