A police officer is recruited to a special agency and given a license to kill. He is given a dozen or so young policemen and a bar as a front. Meanwhile, girls are disappearing and the friend of one girl is searching for her. It turns out the girls are being kidnapped and sold into bizarre kinky sex games to rich industrialists by a megalomaniacal corporation. One of the young deputies becomes involved and finds a friend of his (the boyfriend of the searching woman) is involved.