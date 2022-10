Not Available

Nightmarish animation with a great soundtrack, about dreams and sacrifice. By well-known Dutch multitalented director Rosto. Made in France. Rosto, one of the most extravagant and famous animators from the Netherlands, had to finance this film in France. Lonely Bones is a hallucinogenic film about dreams and making sacrifices. 'Hail! To all the souls-oh. Hiding on rotting floors. Little did they know that they would make today.' (Rosto) Screened before Frankenstein's Army.