Richard Wanambi is about to go to prison for a long time. He knows what it's like. He's been there before... In Australia's Northern Territory three-quarters of the people behind bars are Indigenous men. Lonely Boy Richard is an intimate account of one man's journey to jail. In Richard's home of Yirrkala, like elsewhere, alcohol abuse and violence are threatening family and community life. Although his people are doing what they can, it's not enough to save Richard from himself or his community from him.