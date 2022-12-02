Lonely in the Dusk

Not Available

When a postlingually deaf young woman, Elizabeth, is released from an abusive psychiatric hospital in which she was "treated" for homosexuality, she rediscovers her first lover Marilyn. Though romantic longing persists, Elizabeth may not act on this due to socio-politically enforced ideologies surrounding same-sex relationships. Seeking comfort amid her hopelessness one evening when Marilyn leaves her, Elizabeth accepts affection from a prostitute, Linda, and commits a serious mistake when the encounter goes awry. In an attempt to escape her inevitable fate and love Marilyn openly, Elizabeth decides to undergo a critical operation. Ultimately, she is left to question the worth of living one's truth at a time when the consequences could mean losing her life.