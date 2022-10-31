Lonely Swallows: Living as the Children of Immigrant Workers

Not Available

'Lonely Swallows' is a documentary film which follows the struggles of Japanese-Brazilian kids living in Japan. In Hamamatsu, the city of automobile factories, there are over hundred thousand young Japanese-Brazilians who came to Japan when they were very young with their immigrant parents. Many of them drop out after junior high school, and start working at factories. Due to economic recession, many of their families lose their jobs, and they are now forced to return to Brazil. The film follows five Japanese-Brazilian kids struggling to realize their dreams while they are torn apart from families, friends and lovers over the course of two and half years.