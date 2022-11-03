1957

Lonelyhearts

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1957

Studio

United Artists

Eager to land a journalistic position, Adam White goes to work as an advice-giving newspaper columnist. His editor, Shrike, takes pleasure in browbeating his alcoholic wife Florence for her past adultery, and assigning his employees journalistic jobs for which they have little aptitude or interest. Shrike goads Adam into meeting one of his correspondents, Fay Doyle, a teary, self-pitying woman who makes a play for him. Adam is torn between his loyalty to the newspaper and his girl Justy.

Cast

Myrna LoyFlorence Shrike
Robert RyanWilliam Shrike
Dolores HartJusty Sargeant
Maureen StapletonFay Doyle
Jackie CooganNed Gates
Montgomery CliftAdam White

