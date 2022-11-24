Not Available

After seeing his mother and younger siblings emigrate, Hugo imagines a movie about his loneliness as a way to solve this unexpected shock. He meets a director and proposes his idea, a film where he will represent his role with the real characters that surround him. The mother, the school and the grandfather refuse to participate. Hugo is increasingly alone and goes into depression, something that is ruining his relationships with friends and girlfriend. He can not sleep, he's late for class, he's not interested in anything ... "Lonesome Boy" deals with the consequences of emigration by the eyes of a teenager and ist’s about his own loneliness, how he solved it, how he survived ...