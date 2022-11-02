Long Da Lishkara

Not Available

True love or family reputation? Which one would you pick? This is the decision that Raja (Raj Babbar) is faced with. Raja comes home after finishing school. His mother and the whole village is extremely excited about his arrival but the excitement fades away as they discover that he has fallen in love with one of his house servants, Preeto (Neena Tiwana). Preeto's aunt, Gulabo then tells Preeto a story that horrifies her and makes her want revenge on Raja's household. Will Raja's Love for Preeto overcome his family reputation? Will Preeto's love for Raja overcome her need for revenge? Is love strong enough?