Long Deployment

Barrett Long stars in his first Active Duty video and blows our guys away with his full 12-inch cock! Colin and Elijah both try to take it down with their mouths, but in the end Elijah takes it -- in the end. Next, Colin bottoms for Elijah after seeing him take it like a man. Don't miss it when Barrett finishes with a huge explosion of creamy cum that could put out a fire! In the next scene, newbie Kyler gets a taste of his first cock. He's reluctant to open up the door when that hard cock knocks, but eventually he lets it in and you get to watch!
View Full Cast >