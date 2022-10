Not Available

Lisa, a high school sophomore, has been hiding her hopeless crush on Todd, the irresistibly likable junior in her art class. Her life starts to unravel when he asks her to help him get to know the beautiful Ellie, her longtime friend living in England. All the while Cindy, Todd's ruthless ex, resorts to sinister schemes to stop Lisa and Ellie, so she can win him back, and Todd's image-conscious friends try to discourage him from befriending the ordinary-looking Lisa.