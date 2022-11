Not Available

This song and unique music video cover dividing with 1 digit divisors & 3 digit dividends. It approaches long division using the traditional algorithm of divide, multiply, subtract, bring down. The steps to long division will be stuck in your mind long after the song is done due to it's beautiful, original melody and clever, lyrical style. For Ages 8-10 | Grade 3 - Grade 5 | KS2 Year 4-Year 5 -Amazon Prime