Long Jeanne Silver

Not Available

Long Jeanne is an average looking, average acting blond haire lass with one strange difference that made her a porn star for a few short years in the late 70's. Long Jeanne had phallic birth defect.... Meaning: A stump in the shape of a huge wang! Jeanne's stump is pretty repulsive, and yet kind or erotic at the same time. She waves it around through out the film like a plucked chicken wing, but when she actually penetrates some poor miserable co-star, you have to fight your eyes to keep them from poppin' out of your head. Check this out, you'll never forget it. (That may or may not be a good thing!)