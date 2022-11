Not Available

Long John is a witty, parochial smart ‘busy body’ who is always quick to bombard people with sarcastic venoms that he spits out from his mouth. He is ever ready to cast aspersions on his amoral wife but ironically his libertine instinct is insatiable as he gets hooked on Tochi, a pretty girl from the city. Long John employs of all tactics to woo Tochi at the expense of his wife. [parts 1-2]