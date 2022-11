Not Available

One of the first UK vocalists to perform rock and blues in the early 1950s, influential British musician Long John Baldry delivers an engaging and eclectic live set at Germany's Ohne Filter Studios in 1993. The songs include "Everyday I Have the Blues," "Do You Wanna Dance," "Shake That Thang," "It Ain't Easy," "One Step Ahead of You," "Insane Asylum," "I'd Rather Drink Muddy Water," "A Thrill's a Thrill," "Black Girl," "It Ain't Easy" and more.