Longchun is from a broken home. He lives in the countryside with his mother and stepfather. His father lives in Bangkok and has a much better life with another brother. He hates his stepfather. One night he gets into a fight with him stabbing him in the stomach. His mother tells him to run away to Bangkok. Once there he gets arrested and even though he hates his father, he has to rely on him to bail him out. Once at his home he causes more trouble immediately. He is also a bad influence on the brother. Then he finds out that he is not the only tough kid in Bangkok and gets mixed up with others like him and causes more trouble for everyone.