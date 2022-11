Not Available

Dae-Han News was the name of a propaganda film series made by the Korean government press from 1952 to 1994. During this time, Dae-Han News produced one film clip per week. Long Live His Majesty is a sampling of the Dae-Han News series. Long Live his Majesty is about the dictator RHEE Syngman who was the first president of South Korea. He appears in this documentary as a man whose every day is a birthday.