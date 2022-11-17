Not Available

After the death of her estranged sister Nikki, with whom she'd hadn't seen since they were separated in foster care, Carly is surprised to learn that she is named in Nikki's will as guardian of her adopted daughter Mallie. Upon moving across the country to honor her sister's wishes, Carly quickly realizes that not only was Mallie left a substantial inheritance, but that not everyone is happy about the existence of a long lost sister. Someone else wants custody of rich Mallie, and they aren't going to let Carly stand in their way for much longer.