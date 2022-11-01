Not Available

A terrifying film that offers a decidedly different take on the gruesome practice of cannibalism. Long Pig - A culinary term that refers to human beings, which according to documented reports, tastes much like pork. For more than 100 years, Halloween night has traditionally been the night that America's "cannibal elite" feast on Long Pig. These human predators are not some pack of in-bred, toothless, backwood hermits, nor are they deranged escaped psychopaths. They are the powerful, the wealthy, and the elite - CEOs, Senators, Congressmen, and Clergy. They feed upon those whom they deem will add to their power - beautiful young people in the prime of their virility. In secret they meet. In darkness they hunt. In blood they feed. 15 people will become their prey in the dark woods of the lake country. 15 people will fight to keep their own flesh from the teeth of those who would devour them. But, in the end, they might just all become Long Pig served on a platter.