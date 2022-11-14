Not Available

Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman return for another unforgettable adventure this time riding the Long Way Down. Facing a brand new set of challenges the intrepid pair discover spectacular but unforgiving terrain, rich cultures and unforgettable local characters. They travel From John O Groats to Cape Town descending through Western Europe and Africa before arriving at the southern most tip of the continent. On their incredible journey their endurance, biking skills and friendship are tested to the limit. They are partnered along the way by friends and producer/directors David Alexanian and Russ Malkin who were responsible for organizing the expedition and filming the documentary.