Eddie and Bada are two brothers who work at a towtruck company. The brothers will always send the vehicles they have towed to Rimau's garage. Rimau is a woman with a tough-as-nails attitude who secretly loves Bada. Mojo and Bayam are Eddie and Bada's rivals from another towtruck company. Mojo would rather die than make peace with the brothers, but his younger sister, Soraya, is in love with Eddie. The characters' relationship become even more complicated when a mysterious woman only known as Zarina shows up at Rimau's garage one day.