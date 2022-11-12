Longshot... The Biopic of Senator Bernie Sanders Campaign 2016 for POTUS

Not Available

In his historic outsiders' populist run for POTUS in 2016, this biopic shares campaign strategising, phone-banking, 100% consumer-funded campaign funding, behind the scenes interviews and great iconic moments including the BIRD that has gone viral worldwide for eclectic outsider comer Democratic Presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders. Many on the road, rally, caucus and other press conference interviews of the Sanders Campaign as shooting began in Ames, Iowa and continues until the Democratic Convention in Philadelphia where the sequel documentary companion film "Third Party Candidate" sets new bars for political campaigning in the United States that will include all primaries, convention coverage right up and through Election day November 2016.