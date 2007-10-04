Interconnected stories are told entirely through images captured on security cameras in storage rooms, police cars, parking lots, shopping malls and other locations. Store manager Tony has affairs with the women who work under him, high schooler Sherri schemes to seduce teacher Berry, a pedophile stalks his next victim at a mall food court and two thieves go on a killing spree that links to other tales witnessed by the unseen electronic eyes.
|Jamie McShane
|Berry Krebbs
|Spencer Redford
|Sherri Van Haften
|Sebastian Feldman
|Ron
|Hayes MacArthur
|Tony Gilbert
|Nichelle Hines
|Lydia
|Ben Weber
|Marty
