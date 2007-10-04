2007

Look

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 4th, 2007

Studio

Capture Film Internatrional

Interconnected stories are told entirely through images captured on security cameras in storage rooms, police cars, parking lots, shopping malls and other locations. Store manager Tony has affairs with the women who work under him, high schooler Sherri schemes to seduce teacher Berry, a pedophile stalks his next victim at a mall food court and two thieves go on a killing spree that links to other tales witnessed by the unseen electronic eyes.

Cast

Jamie McShaneBerry Krebbs
Spencer RedfordSherri Van Haften
Sebastian FeldmanRon
Hayes MacArthurTony Gilbert
Nichelle HinesLydia
Ben WeberMarty

Images