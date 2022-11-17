Not Available

Three years after Canadian singer-songwriter Feist catapulted to international recognition with the release of her multi Juno Award-winning, Grammy-nominated album, The Reminder, comes an intimate window into the process of its creation and the cast of characters whose creative unions made the work both possible and completely unforgettable. The film follows Feist and her supporting cast through an impressionistic array of flickering scenery, echoing stadiums, puppet workshops, the red carpet, a crumbling French mansion, definitive concert performances and uncommonly candid interviews. Itself a part of the creative mosaic it portrays, Look At What The Light Did Now illuminates the synergy of collaboration, art as magnifying glass, and the power of trust.