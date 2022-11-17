Look Ba Teaw La Sud

Not Available

Manop, a kind and nice guy, accidentally involves in so many unfortunate events and thinks that this is the sign telling him that death will comes to him soon, but Yo didn’tt think so. Yo, Manop’s best friend, thinks that all this is a good luck sign. At least one good thing about Manop is his love with Arin, his colleague that he secretly falls in love with. At his office, Manop and his friends have problem with the cruel manager. This manager always let his followers responsible for his mistakes. Manop gets very tense about this whole situation and faint while he takes the elevator. He thinks he is dead, but the death messenger says that it’s not the time for him yet. He says Manop will die tomorrow at 2pm. Then Manop wakes up, feeling unbelievable, but he knows that this is the truth, so he starts doing crazy things and living a crazy life. This gets him to involves in an exciting situation and maybe the last story he tells others about his life.