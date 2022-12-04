Look What You Have Done!

Not Available

Jacob finds himself confronted with his heinous deeds, while Kendra, a psychologist, tries to make him aware of his actions. Jacob denies his responsibility and claims his innocence. He describes a stranger’s presence who follows him everywhere and who acts on his own. The discussion between Jacob and Kendra will bring up some controversy. Through the rational psychologist’s mind who will enounce the theory of schizophrenia, Jacob will make us doubt ours self and open the question of the exist.